Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) Shareholder Mrj Capital Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose; As Edap Tms S A (EDAP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Archon Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $626,030

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edap Tms S A (EDAP) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 313,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.08% . The hedge fund held 680,494 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 993,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edap Tms S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.31M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 11,244 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q Rev $11.3M; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 14/03/2018 EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q EPS EUR0.00; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $692,000, down from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Gbl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 289,489 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91 million for 38.88 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $545.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Volt Information Sciences In (NYSEMKT:VISI) by 272,000 shares to 707,285 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 62,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Dhi Group Inc.