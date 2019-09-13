Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) Holder Mrj Capital Has Trimmed Position by $1.20 Million as Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Increased by Buckingham Asset Management Llc

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 5,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,745 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 45,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $130.71. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $692,000, down from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Gbl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 202,769 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth reported 0.57% stake. Garde Capital accumulated 3,099 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stearns Financial Serv Grp has invested 0.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Omers Administration Corporation holds 1.06% or 718,710 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Randolph Company has 3.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rbo And Limited Liability Corporation holds 223,000 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 120,123 shares. 233,915 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Com. 10,086 are held by Pictet North America Advisors Sa. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 81,181 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5.05 million shares. Mendel Money Management, Illinois-based fund reported 4,240 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parkside Financial Bank And stated it has 18,632 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 57,514 shares to 104,177 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 7 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91M for 38.92 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.