Service Now (NOW) Stock Price Rose While Jasper Ridge Partners LP Raised by $11.53 Million Its Stake; Gofen & Glossberg Has Raised Position in Stryker (SYK) as Share Value Rose

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 11,799 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 6,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $220.66. About 1.04 million shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 9,615 shares to 462,836 shares, valued at $19.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Holding Ltd Cl A by 7,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,028 shares, and cut its stake in Idex (NYSE:IEX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.