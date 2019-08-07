Service Now (NOW) Stock Price Rose While Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Upped Holding; Monetary Management Group Increased Stake in J P Morgan/Chase (JPM)

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $261.05. About 970,153 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan/Chase (JPM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 44,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan/Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $107.49. About 12.07M shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 15/05/2018 – MILLICOM TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION BY CEO MAURICIO RAMOS AT J.P. MORGAN CONFERENCE ON MAY 16; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 159,005 shares to 2,271 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.53 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dow Dupont Inc Com by 23,580 shares to 6,447 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,770 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).