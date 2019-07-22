Service Now (NOW) Stake Boosted by Jasper Ridge Partners Lp; As Allstate (ALL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Chartist Has Cut Holding

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 9 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,083 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.37M, down from 3,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $101.41. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na stated it has 4,388 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 0.23% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 11,740 shares. Shine Invest Advisory reported 186 shares. Eagle Asset holds 579,190 shares. Ithaka Limited Liability has invested 4.83% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Natixis Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bluemountain Cap Management Lc stated it has 1,252 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 46,000 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,799 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.52% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Navellier & Assoc invested 0.93% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 477,779 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 4,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va invested in 1.76% or 23,665 shares.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. Shares for $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of stock. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Have Dropped 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aurora Cannabis: Broken In Several Ways – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Big tech companies help U.S. T. Rowe Price stock funds beat S&P 500 – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.59 million for 14.32 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap Management holds 419,412 shares. Loeb reported 0% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc reported 300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 139,523 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Inc invested in 0.05% or 100,815 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% stake. Schmidt P J Mgmt holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 25,390 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mai Management has 7,735 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 2.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Zweig has 1.85% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Tompkins has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93 shares to 2,055 shares, valued at $394.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).