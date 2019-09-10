Service Now (NOW) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Raised Holding; Blackstone Group LP Has Raised Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $2.56 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $8.82 during the last trading session, reaching $254.68. About 2.86 million shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 709,852 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Inc holds 43,377 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 518,816 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,471 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James accumulated 102,397 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Blair William & Il holds 6,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 226,129 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 12,036 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt holds 458,436 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Advantage invested in 91,744 shares or 2.26% of the stock.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy The More Defensive Of The Large CRE mREITs – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Blackstone Mortgage’s (BXMT) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “mREIT Battle: Middleweight Ladder Capital Vs. Heavyweight Blackstone Mortgage Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 8.27M shares to 16.13 million shares, valued at $282.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs Lp invested in 20,700 shares. Champlain Partners holds 0.74% or 342,305 shares in its portfolio. Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Lc owns 3.17% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 714,541 shares. L S Advisors holds 0.58% or 17,442 shares. Mirador Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.2% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle has invested 2.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap Guardian has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 5,990 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,759 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 99,500 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt Com reported 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ww Investors owns 0.62% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10.45 million shares. Axiom Invsts Limited Co De invested in 1.31% or 172,934 shares. Parkwood Limited Company has 4,059 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 467,295 shares.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

