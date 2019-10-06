Service Now (NOW) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Increased Its Position; Mittleman Brothers Lowered Hc2 Holdings (HCHC) Position as Share Value Rose

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Hc2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 376,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.40% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, down from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 79,861 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 Million Senior Secured Notes; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Rev $453.7M; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS – STARTING APRIL 23, KMCC-TV WILL AIR ALL CURRENT AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING, SERVICING LAS VEGAS NEVADA; 17/05/2018 – HC2 at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 10 Days; 02/05/2018 – HC2 Announces Pansend Life Sciences Portfolio Company BeneVir Biopharm to be Acquired by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for up to $1.04; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRICING OF $110 MLN OF 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Loss $35M; 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Louis Libin Managing Director of Strategy; 24/04/2018 – HC2 Holdings Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 27,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 110,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31M, up from 82,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.89M shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 2.28% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Adi Capital Llc has invested 2.77% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 8 were accumulated by Gradient Ltd Co. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cypress Asset Tx has 7,765 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital owns 0.17% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,290 shares. 261,777 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. Associated Banc has 0.84% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Carroll Fincl Associates accumulated 0% or 47 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oppenheimer And Com stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 69,873 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 27,660 shares stake. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested 0.2% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Seabridge Investment Lc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackBerry: A Better Value Now Despite Modest Revenue Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 25th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

More notable recent HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “A Deeply Undervalued Holding Company After Recent Market Turmoil – GuruFocus.com” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) CEO Philip Falcone on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 10, 2018, Zacks.com published: “HC2 Holdings (HCHC) Enters Oversold Territory – Zacks.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HC2 to Acquire Majority Interest in DTV America – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pansend Life Sciences’ Portfolio Company MediBeacon Announces $30 Million Investment from Huadong Medicine and Exclusive Commercialization Partnership in Greater China – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.