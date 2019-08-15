Service Now (NOW) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Boosted Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.75. About 20.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $252.39. About 1.54 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42,535 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $29.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 19,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,940 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jabodon Pt Co stated it has 12,486 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Blair William & Company Il holds 2.88% or 4.00M shares in its portfolio. 1.31M were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment. Strs Ohio holds 3.15% or 5.90M shares. Conning holds 171,857 shares. Carlson LP holds 0.82% or 392,784 shares. 10,448 were reported by New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd. Hall Kathryn A owns 5,861 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management Lc accumulated 207,888 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Mathes Com reported 37,173 shares. Milestone Gp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkwood Ltd Co has 2.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,995 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 138,506 shares. Opus Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 5,000 shares. Garrison Asset Ltd holds 0.16% or 2,573 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,300 shares stake. Fil Limited stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 4,159 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Duncker Streett And Inc has 300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx invested in 8,305 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 604 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru reported 3,653 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital invested in 23,007 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 91 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 23,222 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nypost.com published: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s: Respect The Market And Step Aside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 159,005 shares to 2,271 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.