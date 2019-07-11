Service Now (NOW) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Boosted Its Stake by $11.53 Million; Owens Ill (OI) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.58 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 254,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,956 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 360,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 157,955 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $302.2. About 287,163 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OI Announces the Completion of Acquisition of Glass Packaging Facility in Mexico; Expands Presence in Growing Global Brands – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OI European Group BV Issues Notice of Partial Redemption for 6.75% Senior Notes due 2020 – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OI Announces the Acquisition of Glass Packaging Facility in Mexico; Expands Presence in Growing Mexican Market – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OI REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; Company delivers solid financial performance for 2018 and affirms expectations for higher earnings and cash flow generation in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,217 shares to 389,724 shares, valued at $21.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 12,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.77 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OI’s profit will be $119.48M for 5.43 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. 22,000 shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B, worth $5.06 million. $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Schneider David. 2,031 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01M. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7.