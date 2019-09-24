Service Now (NOW) Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Lifted Position by $440,866 as Valuation Rose; As Evercore Partners (EVR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Increased Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Evercore Partners Inc (EVR) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 22,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The institutional investor held 133,738 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, up from 110,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evercore Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 398,468 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 51,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01M, up from 49,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $267. About 1.22 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Co holds 0.07% or 13,116 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 126,742 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha owns 958 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,041 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com owns 304 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 2.11% or 121,852 shares in its portfolio. 6,223 were reported by Jefferies Group Limited Company. 2,045 were reported by Cobblestone Cap Advisors Lc New York. Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 40 are owned by Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Company. Champlain Invest Partners Ltd invested 0.82% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Inverness Counsel Ltd Company New York holds 1.7% or 121,393 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi invested in 65,000 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Korea Invest Corp holds 0.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 315,400 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Bancorp Trust has 0.18% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,599 shares.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $679.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 1,780 shares to 52,178 shares, valued at $19.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,843 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 53,436 shares to 317,882 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 30,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,995 shares, and cut its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).