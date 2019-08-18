Service Now (NOW) Position Maintained by Jasper Ridge Partners Lp; As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Huntington National Bank Has Trimmed by $1.76 Million Its Holding

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.51 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 13,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 266,016 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.05 million, down from 279,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.64 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,476 shares to 591,299 shares, valued at $82.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 8,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

