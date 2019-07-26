Service Now (NOW) Market Value Rose While Jasper Ridge Partners LP Raised Holding by $11.53 Million; Telos Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG)

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 19,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 65,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 981,295 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $289.55. About 979,040 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,243 shares to 185 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. 6,884 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.53M were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. On Monday, February 11 LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 22,000 shares. $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Schneider David. On Friday, February 1 the insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares to 9,161 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,477 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. Another trade for 8,650 shares valued at $199,988 was bought by THOMAS DAVID M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.