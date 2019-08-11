Service Now (NOW) Market Valuation Rose While Monetary Management Group Cut Its Stake; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.67 Million as Market Value Declined

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 7,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 83,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 74,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12M for 286.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Advsr reported 845 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 191,094 shares stake. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 341,450 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,526 shares. First Tru Lp reported 271,363 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 18,447 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Services Incorporated accumulated 3.19% or 60,350 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 46,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,115 shares. Blair William Co Il holds 72,180 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 1,984 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 1,780 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Company has 15,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Synovus accumulated 0% or 561 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,525 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 72,331 shares to 575,511 shares, valued at $67.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 106,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,600 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.