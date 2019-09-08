Service Now (NOW) Holding Has Upped by Jasper Ridge Partners Lp; Ls Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake in Target (TGT) by $303,120 as Stock Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 80,758 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 76,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 5.24M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video)

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,109 shares to 112,572 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 2,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,434 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Target Stock Wonâ€™t be Swayed by Adding Disney Shops – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Breaking Retail Stock News: Target (NYSE: $TGT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big payoff for Target for small strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Target rally to remember – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 645 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 5,245 shares. Fil Ltd has 0.34% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mariner Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 11,657 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,997 shares. 128,939 were reported by Commerce Bancshares. New York-based Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.89% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 4.61 million shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.74% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 3.04 million shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 16 shares. Rgm Ltd Liability Com reported 404,089 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools for Sixth Consecutive Year – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RBC bull sees FCF margin expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.