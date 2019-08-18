Service Now (NOW) Holding Has Lifted by Jasper Ridge Partners Lp; Alibaba (BABA) Holding Upped by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 0.61% or 6,270 shares. Dnb Asset As invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,302 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 730,700 shares stake. 1,586 were accumulated by Oak Ridge Invests Ltd. Da Davidson owns 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,238 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 79,055 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 604 shares stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc stated it has 23,592 shares. Scott And Selber has invested 1.33% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.20 million shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alabama-based Regions Fin Corp has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 60,700 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).