Service Now (NOW) Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Increased Stake by $11.53 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Rose, Holder West Oak Capital Has Boosted Holding

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $168.74. About 5.12 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $298.73. About 215,450 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 101,300 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Davenport Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dubuque Bankshares & Tru Commerce has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northeast Consultants Incorporated invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Grimes & Communication Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,095 shares. British Columbia Management owns 176,148 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Pettee Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,129 shares. Burns J W And owns 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,130 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP accumulated 13,299 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca invested in 2.18% or 3.08 million shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa stated it has 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hartline Invest holds 3.07% or 65,484 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 9.26 million shares. Jennison Limited Liability Company owns 7.86M shares. 21,913 were accumulated by Personal Capital Advisors.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,243 shares to 185 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com reported 1,310 shares stake. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs LP has invested 0.49% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Family Management holds 1.1% or 10,365 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Co owns 246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Fincl Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Exane Derivatives invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1,645 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co holds 945,379 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd has 9,527 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited stated it has 0.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Praesidium Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 10.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jupiter Asset Management Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Lone Pine Capital has 2.46% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.71 million shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. $381,564 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million. $6.17 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. Shares for $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. The insider Schneider David sold $1.71M.