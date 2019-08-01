Service Now (NOW) Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Increased Its Stake; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Decreased Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Position by $330,720 as Valuation Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $277.39. About 2.06 million shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79M shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.06 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06M on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 1 Schneider David sold $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,750 shares. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53 million was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.29% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sei Invs accumulated 97,778 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 373,910 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Essex owns 2,000 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.15% or 24,399 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,442 were accumulated by L S Advsrs. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 25,386 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Utah Retirement accumulated 33,559 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hartford Mngmt reported 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Amp Capital Invsts has 127,145 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated holds 24,426 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 1,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

