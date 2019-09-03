Service Now (NOW) Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake by $11.53 Million; As Uranium Energy (UEC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Blackrock Has Decreased Stake by $353,229

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 353,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The institutional investor held 10.73 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, down from 11.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.63M market cap company. The stock increased 7.27% or $0.0681 during the last trading session, reaching $1.005. About 1.23 million shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 38.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $264.34. About 473,590 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 1.44M shares to 8.71 million shares, valued at $784.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 109,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 0% or 24,387 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 38,760 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 4,528 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd holds 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) or 28,531 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 272,660 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). 91,041 were accumulated by Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prudential Financial stated it has 14,270 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 295,000 shares. Automobile Association has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). 62,457 are owned by Goldman Sachs. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company holds 0% or 217,572 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Mathes has invested 0.01% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Analysts await Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Uranium Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Uranium Energy Corp Increases Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering to $20 Million – Junior Mining Network” on October 01, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Uranium Energy Corp Outlines Development Plans in Preparation for the Mid-2019 US Government National Security Action on Uranium Imports – PRNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project – PR Newswire” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fox News Publishes an Op-Ed Article from Uranium Energy Corp Chairman Spencer Abraham – PRNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Horizons Introduces Canada’s First Uranium ETF | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.