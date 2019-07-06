Service Intl (SCI) Stake Held by First Manhattan Company; Stack Financial Management Stake In Walmart (WMT) Was Has Boosted

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 15,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,684 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.37M, up from 306,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.53 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of JPMCC 2014-C20; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart – insiders explain why; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Women get married in Walmart’s garden section; 25/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Posts Double-Digit Profit Growth; 19/04/2018 – WALMART RELEASES CHECK OUT WITH ME IN 350 GARDEN CENTERS; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Walmart To Debut More Than 125 Brands With Lord & Taylor Online Flagship — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 464,406 shares as the company's stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.56M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.06 million, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 311,995 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dana Investment Advisors reported 0.81% stake. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 149,052 shares in its portfolio. Chemical Financial Bank has 37,356 shares. Tower Bridge accumulated 0% or 102,689 shares. Martin And Incorporated Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 19,134 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 4,648 shares. Miller Inv Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 14,705 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 10,149 are held by Eqis Capital Management. 7,990 were reported by Insight 2811 Inc. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has 13,982 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt Co reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communications holds 2.09% or 16.80M shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 23,876 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,627 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Ecommerce Causes Last-Mile Networks To Creep Closer To Consumers – Benzinga" on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Is Kroger a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – The Motley Fool" published on June 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "IBM (IBM), Merck (MRK), Walmart (WMT), KPMG to Collaborate with FDA on Pharma Product Integrity Protection Using Blockchain – StreetInsider.com" on June 13, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 44,550 shares to 607,750 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC) by 24,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,237 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).