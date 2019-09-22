Service Intl (SCI) Shareholder Clough Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose; Pinnacle Holdings Has Trimmed Its Opus Bank (OPB) Holding by $18.37 Million as Valuation Rose

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Opus Bank (OPB) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 39,105 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $825.51 million, down from 39,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Opus Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 114,334 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY NET INCOME 5.84B FORINT; 18/04/2018 – Opus Group: Welcome to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Opus Group AB (PUBL); 28/03/2018 – OPUS SEES EXCELLENT ORGANIC, ACQUISITION PROSPECTS FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 – Opus One Announces Proposed Extension of Warrant Term; 20/03/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Southern California Commercial Banking Team; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP – EACH OF NOV 2018 BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 101.00 PER CENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 09/04/2018 – PENSCO Launches Custodian ConnectTM, the First API-Driven Solution with ACATs and Digital Consent for Marketplace Lending and; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – HEREBY GIVES IRREVOCABLE NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OF ALL OF OUTSTANDING NOVEMBER 2018 BONDS; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 227,968 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, down from 253,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 640,861 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 599,900 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman Hgh Yld Fd (NHS) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Beigene Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 4.49M shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Howe & Rusling stated it has 1,624 shares. Financial Architects owns 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 1,700 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Caxton Associates LP has invested 0.07% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Homrich Berg accumulated 0.01% or 5,598 shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). King Luther Corporation invested in 0% or 6,620 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc reported 0% stake. Huntington Savings Bank has 117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson stated it has 0.05% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 336 shares.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.29 million for 30.87 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) by 1,129 shares to 74,203 shares, valued at $2.91 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,970 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T (NYSE:T).