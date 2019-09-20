Service Intl (SCI) Shareholder Clough Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Stake by $1.18 Million; Nexus Investment Management Position in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Cut by $631,548

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 227,968 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, down from 253,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 869,031 shares traded or 13.19% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92M, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 611,326 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.33 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 13,750 shares to 479,250 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Galapagos Nv by 51,120 shares to 63,973 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Republic Invest Inc has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 17,429 shares. Ims Capital accumulated 0.89% or 25,571 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc stated it has 2.24 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Financial Architects invested in 0.01% or 1,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 123,683 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 336 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability owns 329 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 20,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 132,267 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 5,221 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 108,424 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Century Companies reported 2.77 million shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc owns 5,193 shares.

