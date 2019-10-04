Service Intl (SCI) Shareholder Alleghany Lowered Holding by $4.13 Million; As Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) Share Value Rose, Eii Capital Management Upped by $462,341 Its Stake

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 15,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 11,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 456,535 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 89,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.48M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 441,033 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB) by 1,887 shares to 21,204 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,252 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 360,195 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 10,371 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,000 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 56,200 shares. 59,187 were reported by Bahl & Gaynor. Meeder Asset invested in 85 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,335 are owned by Dean Investment Assoc Ltd. 2.14 million were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Stifel holds 0.01% or 23,135 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 23,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 1.28 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 78,000 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,793 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 562,451 shares.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.30M for 30.76 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.