Service Intl (SCI) Position Held by Chilton Investment Co Llc; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $2.97 Million

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 30,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 102,991 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 72,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 651,065 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 3.02M shares traded or 21.04% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 30/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – U.S. DOT TENTATIVELY AWARDED CO AND MESA AIRLINES AUTHORITY TO BEGIN OFFERING DAILY NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON & HAVANA; 17/05/2018 – United Continental Names Gerry Laderman as Interim Financial Chief; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Roughly Flat; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS HAWAII FLIGHTS OPERATING NORMALLY; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Up 2.2 Points Compared to March 2017; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: UNIT REVENUE OUT OF GUAM TO BE POSITIVE GOING FORWARD; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Reports First-Quarter 2018 Performance; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: United Airlines CFO Levy to leave, airline starts search for replacement; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO: NEW EMPLOYEE TRAINING STRESSING SAFETY, CARING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 6,248 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Hrt Fin Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Copeland Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.52% or 187,536 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 130,186 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 6,726 are owned by Gsa Prns Llp. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Commerce Retail Bank holds 39,336 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Three Peaks Limited owns 162,583 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has 23,978 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 64,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 26,267 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Plc. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 64,000 shares.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEL-SCI: On The Verge Of Approval – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19,794 shares to 19,879 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,523 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.90M for 5.56 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.