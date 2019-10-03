Service Intl (SCI) Holder London Co Of Virginia Trimmed Stake by $12.29 Million; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Lazard Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $71.37 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 811,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 34 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 811,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $112.36. About 65,299 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 97.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 267,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 6,219 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $291,000, down from 273,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 36,233 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.24 million for 25.31 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ing Groep Nv reported 45,066 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 2,096 shares in its portfolio. Weitz Inv Mngmt Inc owns 220,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,975 shares. King Luther Management reported 275,677 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 110,799 shares. Smith Salley Associates holds 4,404 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Friess Limited Co stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 882 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap Corp owns 309,101 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc reported 2,697 shares stake. Swiss State Bank has 864,547 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Co holds 53,295 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 9,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Ente (NYSE:PEG) by 86,870 shares to 279,128 shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Miller Herman (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 28,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Env 1.75 12/19 (Prn).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Finally Time to Buy Dollar General Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dollar Tree Is Finally Ready to Break the Buck – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree Inc. Common Stock (DLTR) Press Releases – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dollar Tree Stock Rose Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.06% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 364,283 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 1.49 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 73,317 shares. Moreover, Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 5,000 shares. First Wilshire accumulated 4.85% or 260,418 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.09% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 31,400 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated invested in 23,214 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sit Associates reported 96,450 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 229,061 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 67,382 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.07% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 337,300 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 179,243 shares.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Rice University to add new athletics facility following Houston exec’s donation – Houston Business Journal” on May 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Service Corporation International Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Service Corporation International: Don’t Hold Your Breath For More Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Service Corporation International Announces Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.29 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.