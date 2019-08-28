Service Intl (SCI) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Holder Valinor Management Has Lifted Stake

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04 million, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $291.03. About 6.31M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 43,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 187,536 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 231,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 706,720 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advsr reported 4,650 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 587 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 134 shares. Baxter Bros Inc has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ballentine Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Baltimore holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 616 shares. Passport Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 6,800 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 84,758 shares. New York-based Hitchwood Capital Management LP has invested 1.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,438 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Gp reported 4,288 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bragg Fincl Advsrs stated it has 1,027 shares. Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtn Ltd has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 572,900 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $94.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 61,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Stocks to Consider After Their Recent Sell-Offs – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: AMAG, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple TV+’s Plus-Size Content Budget – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Must-See Quotes From Netflix’s Earnings Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.