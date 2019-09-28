Service Intl (SCI) Holder Alleghany Has Lowered Its Stake; As Keysight Technologies Com (KEYS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Horizon Investments Has Lifted Stake

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc Com (KEYS) by 229.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 10,511 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $944,000, up from 3,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.35M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 89,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.48 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 1.33 million shares traded or 69.63% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 305,347 shares. Boston Advisors Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 86,789 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Smithfield Tru Company holds 0.03% or 7,213 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And owns 6,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 19,680 are owned by Fincl Advisers Ltd Com. First Citizens Commercial Bank & Tru Co owns 0.06% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 13,071 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 619 shares. Enterprise Fin holds 604 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 14,662 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 229,061 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 1.44 million shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 43,618 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Service Corporation International: Don’t Hold Your Breath For More Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Service Corporation International Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Service Corporation International Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.29M for 31.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1.74 million shares. American Group reported 64,506 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 886,491 shares stake. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 3,100 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 33,214 shares. Blackrock holds 15.86M shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Anderson Hoagland And has 0.84% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 15,400 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Moreover, Castleark Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3,990 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 298,270 shares. Garde Cap has 0.1% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Sei Co holds 0.02% or 61,908 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 209 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With 29% Earnings Growth, Did Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies Launches First Forward Error Correction (FEC)-Aware Layer 1 Test System – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Credo Announces the HiWire Consortium for Standardization and Certification of Active Electrical Cables (AEC) – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.