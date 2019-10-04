Service International/Us (SCI) Market Value Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.27 Million Its Holding; Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined While Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Raised Position by $27.30 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Service Corp International/Us (SCI) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 27,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 41,133 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 68,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Service Corp International/Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 441,033 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 126,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 326,007 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.21 million, up from 199,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $224.56. About 647,514 shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 49,208 shares to 395,543 shares, valued at $32.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 299,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,387 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,400 are owned by Axa. Amp Invsts reported 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,609 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 5,622 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Copper Rock Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 65,824 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Sfe Investment Counsel owns 4,689 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 1,377 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 207 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ghp Investment has 0.22% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Raymond James holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 61,559 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability has 3,240 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 3,500 shares. Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri owns 9,718 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 517,819 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 8,475 shares. Ims Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 25,571 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 33,354 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Glenmede Tru Na reported 30,356 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Llc owns 5,221 shares. 90,120 were accumulated by Citigroup. 14,546 are held by Atria Invests Lc. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 15,375 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7,729 shares to 18,380 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 30,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.30M for 30.76 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.