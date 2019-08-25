Service International (SCI) to pay $0.18 on Sep 30, 2019; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS)

Among 2 analysts covering Gluskin Sheff + Assc (TSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gluskin Sheff + Assc has $14.25 highest and $14.25 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 0.07% above currents $14.24 stock price. Gluskin Sheff + Assc had 2 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. See Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSE:GS) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14.25 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14.25 Maintain

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:SCI) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Service Corporation International's current price of $46.10 translates into 0.39% yield. Service Corporation International's dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 618,343 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Service Corporation International shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0.03% stake. Bb&T owns 30,033 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 89,535 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 44 shares. Hightower Tru Service Lta, Texas-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Sigma Planning holds 5,807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,484 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Communication The invested in 0.02% or 394,589 shares. Element Capital stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). American has 361,999 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Management has 0.04% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co holds 42,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. First Manhattan Commerce, a New York-based fund reported 4.56 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Service Corp International has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 11.71% above currents $46.1 stock price. Service Corp International had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.41 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 20.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $444.64 million. The firm also provides wealth management services. It has a 17.58 P/E ratio. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , firms, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

