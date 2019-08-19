Service International (SCI) to pay $0.18 on Sep 30, 2019; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Sentiment Is 0.99

Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 194 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 195 sold and trimmed stakes in Hollyfrontier Corp. The funds in our database reported: 142.44 million shares, down from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hollyfrontier Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 144 Increased: 140 New Position: 54.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:SCI) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Service Corporation International’s current price of $48.03 translates into 0.37% yield. Service Corporation International’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 1.12M shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Service Corporation International: Don’t Hold Your Breath For More Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Service Corporation International shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial has 611,769 shares. Art Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Pnc Ser Group holds 0% or 42,271 shares. Bluestein R H &, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,248 shares. Millennium Mngmt holds 0% or 52,019 shares. Epoch Invest holds 376,179 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,104 shares. 94,776 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 140,957 shares in its portfolio. Dudley Shanley Incorporated reported 7.1% stake. Huntington Natl Bank owns 80 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 6,625 shares. 18,788 are held by First Republic Inc. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.08% or 426,612 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Co reported 2.26 million shares.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.76 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 21.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Among 2 analysts covering Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Service Corp Intl has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 7.22% above currents $48.03 stock price. Service Corp Intl had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.30 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 8.26 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.90M shares traded or 42.70% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HollyFrontier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

Tctc Holdings Llc holds 33.4% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation for 12.54 million shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc owns 169,400 shares or 5.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. has 2.75% invested in the company for 55,644 shares. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Partners L.P. has invested 1.47% in the stock. Mount Lucas Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 159,728 shares.