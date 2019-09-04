Service International (SCI) to pay $0.18 on Sep 30, 2019; Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:SCI) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Service Corporation International’s current price of $46.07 translates into 0.39% yield. Service Corporation International’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 504,696 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 74 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 68 sold and trimmed holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 10.26 million shares, up from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chesapeake Utilities Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 50 Increased: 48 New Position: 26.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for 40,839 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc owns 70,313 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.9% invested in the company for 23,526 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 20,583 shares.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.97. About 74,722 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) has risen 13.01% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CPK’s profit will be $5.91 million for 65.95 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in various energy and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 25.87 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.40 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 20.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Among 2 analysts covering Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Service Corp International has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 11.79% above currents $46.07 stock price. Service Corp International had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. Oppenheimer maintained Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.