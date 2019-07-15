Service International (SCI) Reaches $47.40 52-Week High; Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Has 1.45 Sentiment

The stock of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) hit a new 52-week high and has $50.72 target or 7.00% above today’s $47.40 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.75 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $50.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $612.50 million more. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 48,051 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 103 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 71 cut down and sold holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. The funds in our database now possess: 69.90 million shares, up from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 45 Increased: 58 New Position: 45.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SCI’s profit will be $86.76M for 25.21 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.75 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 19.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Service Corporation International shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 43,618 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.06% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.02% or 57,072 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Strs Ohio invested in 14,093 shares. Veritable Lp owns 30,444 shares. Brookmont Capital Mgmt accumulated 11,866 shares. Opus Cap Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Trexquant Invest L P reported 40,305 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 426,612 shares stake. Starr Intl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 3,929 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.29% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 134,020 shares. Select Equity Grp Lp holds 0% or 9.34 million shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for 229,603 shares. Thornburg Investment Management Inc owns 3.14 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Resolution Capital Ltd has 0.46% invested in the company for 497,043 shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 55,310 shares.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 127.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.82 million for 15.14 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.