Service International (SCI) Holding Increased by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc; Duncker Streett & Company Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Holding as Stock Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company's stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 614,004 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company's stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $103.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.90M shares traded or 46.74% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,070 shares to 23,325 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Capital Advisors stated it has 0.88% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.35% or 52,200 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell invested 1.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stralem And Com has 2.61% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 70,640 shares. E&G Advsrs LP accumulated 3,745 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Company has 2,752 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 5,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 10,476 shares. Mariner Ltd reported 146,771 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bragg Advsrs stated it has 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ameriprise Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 341,800 were accumulated by Cincinnati Financial. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 783,634 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 32,393 were reported by Gibraltar Cap Inc.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha" on July 13, 2019

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,248 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Hrt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Swiss Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.65 million shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has 802,183 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 1,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 18,264 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 394,589 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.04% stake. 7,101 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Lc has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Utah Retirement holds 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 32,718 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.06% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: "6 Bargain Stocks With Positive Earnings Growth Estimates – GuruFocus.com" on January 14, 2019