Service International (SCI) Analysts See $0.47 EPS; Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Sentiment Is 0

Analysts expect Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report $0.47 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.82% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. SCI’s profit would be $86.76 million giving it 25.23 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Service Corporation International’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 239,891 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other

Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 0 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 sold and decreased stakes in Northwest Natural Gas Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 50,739 shares, down from 92,685 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Northwest Natural Gas Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Analysts await Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 2,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Northwest Natural Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.14% negative EPS growth.

Northwest Natural Gas Company stores and distributes natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. It has a 30.49 P/E ratio. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Northwest Natural Holding Company for 40,000 shares. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owns 5,500 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.13% invested in the company for 1,500 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 18 shares.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 17,265 shares traded. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has risen 14.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NWN News: 08/05/2018 – NW NATURAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO NWN.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $264.7 MLN VS $297.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS 1Q EPS $1.44; 30/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL BOARD OKS EXTENSION TO SHR BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – NW NATURAL ADVANCES WATER STRATEGY W/ PLANS TO BUY TWO WATER; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Rev $264.7M; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS 1Q EPS $1.44, EST. $1.43; 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Water to Buy Two Water Utilities in Washington State; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas Backs 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO NWN.N -REAFFIRMED EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

More notable recent Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend NYSE:NWN – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) ROE Of 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Service Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Service Corporation International shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 44 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 11,957 shares. Baillie Gifford Communications has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 20,000 shares. Thomas Story And Son Lc reported 0.11% stake. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 16.43 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Natixis L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 63,558 shares. 253,568 were accumulated by Clough Partners L P. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 7,313 shares. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 53,932 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The accumulated 394,589 shares. West Chester Cap Advisors has 0.42% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny owns 49,444 shares.