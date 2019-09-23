Service Corporation International (SCI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is a company in the Personal Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Service Corporation International has 91% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 69.83% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Service Corporation International has 2.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.52% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Service Corporation International and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Corporation International 0.00% 28.20% 3.40% Industry Average 4.83% 81.26% 6.92%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Service Corporation International and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Service Corporation International N/A 44 20.00 Industry Average 99.23M 2.05B 25.78

Service Corporation International has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Service Corporation International and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Corporation International 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.33 2.75

With consensus target price of $54, Service Corporation International has a potential upside of 15.09%. The peers have a potential upside of 100.17%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Service Corporation International’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Service Corporation International and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Service Corporation International -2.56% -0.69% 11.56% 5.68% 24.4% 14.61% Industry Average 1.81% 5.70% 10.21% 14.25% 20.67% 19.57%

For the past year Service Corporation International has weaker performance than Service Corporation International’s peers.

Liquidity

Service Corporation International has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Service Corporation International’s peers Current Ratio is 1.12 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. Service Corporation International’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Service Corporation International.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.93 shows that Service Corporation International is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Service Corporation International’s peers are 7.50% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Dividends

Service Corporation International does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Service Corporation International’s peers beat Service Corporation International.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, and cremation services, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, on-line and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other merchandise. Further, the companyÂ’s cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installation, and burial openings and closings, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 1,502 funeral homes; and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 45 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.