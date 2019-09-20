Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

We are contrasting Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 43 13.42 N/A -2.69 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 10.18 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seritage Growth Properties and Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Seritage Growth Properties’s current beta is 1.49 and it happens to be 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Starwood Property Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 0.63 beta which makes it 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Seritage Growth Properties and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 8.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties’s shares. Competitively, 2.8% are Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties was more bullish than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Seritage Growth Properties.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.