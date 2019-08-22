Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Comparing side by side

Both Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 43 11.82 N/A -2.69 0.00 Vornado Realty Trust 67 5.40 N/A 3.05 21.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seritage Growth Properties and Vornado Realty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Seritage Growth Properties and Vornado Realty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4% Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.49 beta means Seritage Growth Properties’s volatility is 49.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Vornado Realty Trust’s 4.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and Vornado Realty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00 Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 1 2.33

Vornado Realty Trust on the other hand boasts of a $72 consensus target price and a 19.72% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seritage Growth Properties and Vornado Realty Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.9%. Insiders held 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.5% of Vornado Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% Vornado Realty Trust 0.67% 0.16% -7% -6.44% -8.19% 3.69%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties was more bullish than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seritage Growth Properties.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.