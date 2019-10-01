Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 41 0.00 28.47M -2.69 0.00 One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.33 15.47M 0.94 30.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seritage Growth Properties and One Liberty Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seritage Growth Properties and One Liberty Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 69,830,757.91% -11.7% -3.4% One Liberty Properties Inc. 55,908,926.64% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.49 shows that Seritage Growth Properties is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.7% of One Liberty Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties was more bullish than One Liberty Properties Inc.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.