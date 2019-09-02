Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Seritage Growth Properties’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Seritage Growth Properties has 2.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Seritage Growth Properties and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.70% -3.40% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Seritage Growth Properties and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties N/A 43 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

The potential upside of the peers is 30.06%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seritage Growth Properties and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Seritage Growth Properties is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.49. Competitively, Seritage Growth Properties’s rivals are 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties’s competitors beat Seritage Growth Properties on 3 of the 4 factors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.