Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 41 0.00 28.47M -2.69 0.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 12 -7.89 18.47M 0.13 89.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Seritage Growth Properties and Gladstone Land Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 69,135,502.67% -11.7% -3.4% Gladstone Land Corporation 156,791,171.48% 1.3% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gladstone Land Corporation’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares and 26.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares. About 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 10% are Gladstone Land Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation beats Seritage Growth Properties on 6 of the 10 factors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.