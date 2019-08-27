Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 43 11.53 N/A -2.69 0.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.74 N/A 0.39 35.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares and 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties has 29.2% stronger performance while Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Seritage Growth Properties.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.