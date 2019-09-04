Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Comparing side by side

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties 43 12.20 N/A -2.69 0.00 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.12 N/A 0.31 55.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Seritage Growth Properties and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Seritage Growth Properties is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.49. Competitively, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Seritage Growth Properties’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year Seritage Growth Properties has stronger performance than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats Seritage Growth Properties.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.