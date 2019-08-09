Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.95 N/A -2.34 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.29 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seres Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 2 beta indicates that its volatility is 100.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta which is 465.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Seres Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 420.45% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $14. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 267.65% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Seres Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than vTv Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.