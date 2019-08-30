Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

This is a contrast between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.86 N/A -2.34 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.30 N/A -2.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 2 beta, while its volatility is 100.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.52 which is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14, and a 260.82% upside potential. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 30.15% and its average target price is $24. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.