Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.35 N/A -2.34 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 478.51%. Meanwhile, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 646.27%. The results provided earlier shows that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Seres Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.