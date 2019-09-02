Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.84 N/A -2.34 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2 and its 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.98 beta which makes it 2.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 247.39% at a $14 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.