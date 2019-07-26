Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.17 N/A -2.34 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.3 Current Ratio and a 18.3 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 401.79% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.