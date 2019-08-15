Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

As Biotechnology companies, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.32 N/A -2.34 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 2 beta indicates that its volatility is 100.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 389.51% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $14. Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 1,128.07%. Based on the results shown earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Seres Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Roughly 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.