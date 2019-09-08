Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.54 N/A -2.34 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.22 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $13.67, with potential upside of 272.48%. Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average target price and a 189.01% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Seres Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Precision BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 41.6%. About 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.