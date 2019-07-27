Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.30 N/A -2.34 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.31 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.9 shows that Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 391.23% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 577.51% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Seres Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.