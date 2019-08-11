Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.95 N/A -2.34 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2 and it happens to be 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Neurotrope Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Neurotrope Inc. which has a 23.1 Current Ratio and a 23.1 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 420.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seres Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 16.2%. About 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.